Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 5:34PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 534 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Claypool, or near Globe. This storm was nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 238 and 262.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 254.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 228.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.