Officer involved shooting leads to suspect with life-threatening injuries

TUCSON (KVOA) - Four suspects were involved in an officer involved shooting that has left one suspect with life-threatening injuries after he open fire on officers.

The chase took place after a rental car was stolen, leading officers to track down multiple suspects thanks to a GPS tracking system.

Once the officer approached the car, a female suspect opened a car door and fled as the driver also got out of the car and fired a shot at the officer. The shooter then took off on foot into a mobile home unit as well as the other suspects.

As officer were looking for the suspect the suspect fired more shots towards the officers, when he was struck by officers returning fire.

Only one of the suspect fired shots. Charged for the shooter are still pending.