Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 8:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 827 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 20 miles southeast of San Manuel to near

Dragoon. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Benson, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Saguaro National

Park East, Mescal, Redington and Cascabel.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.