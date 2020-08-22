Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 8:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 8:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 827 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 20 miles southeast of San Manuel to near
Dragoon. Movement was southwest at 25 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Benson, St. David, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Saguaro National
Park East, Mescal, Redington and Cascabel.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.