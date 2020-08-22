Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 10:14PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 1014 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Elgin moving southwest at 20 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Elgin and Canelo.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.