Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 22 at 6:46PM MST until August 22 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 644 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles

northeast of Willcox, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Willcox and Bowie.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 337 and 366.

Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 346.

Route 191 between mile markers 88 and 99.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.