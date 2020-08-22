Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 9:25PM MST until August 22 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1130 PM MST.
* At 925 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Benson, Vail, Saguaro National Park East, Mescal, Cascabel and
Muleshoe Ranch Preserve.
Additional rainfall up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Paige Creek, Redrock Creek, Buehman Canyon, San Pedro River,
Martinez Wash, Ash Creek, Rincon Creek, Teran Wash, Deer Creek,
Palomas Wash, Pantano Wash, Mescal Arroyo, Soza Wash, Bear Creek,
Turkey Creek, Agua Verde Creek, Coyote Wash, Tres Alamos Wash,
Cadillac Wash, Cienega Creek, Tanque Verde Wash, Pacheco Wash, Hot
Springs Canyon and Chimney Rock Creek.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.