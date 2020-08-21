Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 4:38PM MST until August 21 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 438 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Clifton, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

York, Three Way and Guthrie.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 363 and 372, and between mile markers

375 and 377.

Route 75 between mile markers 383 and 398.

Route 191 between mile markers 144 and 154.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.