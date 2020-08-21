Arizona DNC delegates reflect on unique, virtual convention

TUCSON (KVOA) - Marana’s Hope Busto-Keyes was a Democratic Convention National Delegate for Barack Obama in 2008 in Denver and 2012 in Charlotte.

Her turn as a delegate for Joe Biden culminated this week in a significantly shorter trip.

“I feel like a couch potato while I’m watching the TV,” Busto-Keyes said.

“It’s that feeling of cohesiveness and community that I will miss, you can feel it in the air.”

While the retired nurse practitioner misses the palpable energy of an arena packed with Democrats from across the nation, she thinks the virtual convention helped her focus.

“With things being virtual, you’re not as distracted by interactions and you pay more attention to the speakers,” she said. “And I like that the speeches are shorter.”

Tucson’s Elaine Lim retired from the University of Arizona.

She was also in Charlotte eight years ago.

The setup was wildly different over the last four nights.

Lim felt humbled to once again take on this role, only now accompanied by a Zoom login.

“It’s certainly less expensive than flying to Milwaukee and paying for a hotel room,” Lim said. "None the less, it is an honor to serve as a delegate for Joe Biden.”

Busto-Keyes believes a convention that features a hybrid of in-person and an online lineup should be the way to go in 2024.

“Online offers you things that you can’t get if you’re running around,” Busto-Keyes said. “But online doesn’t give you the human connection, a feeling of camaraderie, that we are together.”