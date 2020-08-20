Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 2:17AM MST until August 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 2:17AM MST until August 20 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 217 AM MST, Doppler radar continues to indicate heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up
to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mesa, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Kings
Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield and Superstition
Mountains.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is possible over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.