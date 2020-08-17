 Skip to Content

Wildfire spreads in Tortolita Mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Westridge Fire, which ignited on Monday, has now burned 120 acres so far.

Smoke from the Westridge Fire may be seen in Marana, Dove Mountain and Northwest Tucson.

Currently there are two structures to the North that are threatened at this time.

The fire is moving to the South and Southeast.

More ground crews are on the way, but no extra aircraft have been ordered because they are not able to fly at night.

The fire is burning through grass and vegetation and moving through heavier fuels within a wash.

