Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 9:07PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 905 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles west of Ajo to Pisinemo. Movement was

west at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph and blowing dust will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National

Monument, Why, Gunsight, and Kuakatch.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.