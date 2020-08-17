Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 4:55PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 4:55PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 18 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 9
miles north of Morenci to 9 miles northeast of Clifton. Movement was
southwest at 20 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional
Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Three Way and Guthrie.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.