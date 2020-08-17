Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 4:55PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 455 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 18 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 9

miles north of Morenci to 9 miles northeast of Clifton. Movement was

southwest at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Three Way and Guthrie.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.