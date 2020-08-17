Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 3:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 327 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 40

miles north of Safford, moving southwest at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Bylas, Fort Thomas, Point-Of-Pines and Calva.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.