Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 7:50PM MST until August 17 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 749 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laveen, moving

west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Paradise Valley, Laveen, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Piestewa

Peak Park, Salt River Indian Community, North Mountain Park and South

Phoenix.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 137 and 164.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 10.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.