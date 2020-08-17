Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 7:40PM MST until August 17 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 845 PM MST.

* At 739 PM MST, severe winds associated with a thunderstorm were

located over Sky Harbor Airport, or near Laveen, moving west at 30

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,

Paradise Valley, Laveen, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Piestewa

Peak Park, Salt River Indian Community, North Mountain Park and

South Phoenix.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 137 and 164.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 10.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.