Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 7:40PM MST until August 17 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 7:40PM MST until August 17 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 845 PM MST.
* At 739 PM MST, severe winds associated with a thunderstorm were
located over Sky Harbor Airport, or near Laveen, moving west at 30
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe,
Paradise Valley, Laveen, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Piestewa
Peak Park, Salt River Indian Community, North Mountain Park and
South Phoenix.
* This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 137 and 164.
AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 211.
AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 10.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.