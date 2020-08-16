Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 3:03PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 303 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Top-Of-The-World, or 7 miles northeast of Superior, moving southwest

at 5 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Superior, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Boyce Thompson

Arboretum, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Queen Valley and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 220 and 248.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 154 and 160.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 162 and 167.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.