Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 6:15PM MST until August 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 614 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast

of Kaka moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,

Ventana, Vaya Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.