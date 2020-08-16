Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 16 at 4:25PM MST until August 16 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 424 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hayden to near Catalina State Park north of

Tucson, moving southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,

Kearny, Dudleyville, Picture Rocks, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2

and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 241 and 245.

Route 77 between mile markers 83 and 101, and near mile marker 134.

Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 108.

Route 177 between mile markers 139 and 146.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms and possible dense blowing dust will

occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of

thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.