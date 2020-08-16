Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 4:21PM MST until August 16 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 4:21PM MST until August 16 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in potential
debris flow moving through the Pima Canyon, Esperero, Romero Canyon
and Finger Rock basins. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,
vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque
Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
State Park and Seven Falls.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.