Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 4:21PM MST until August 16 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in potential

debris flow moving through the Pima Canyon, Esperero, Romero Canyon

and Finger Rock basins. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque

Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina

State Park and Seven Falls.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.