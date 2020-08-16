Dust Storm Warning issued August 16 at 6:03PM MST until August 16 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 603 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from

Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport to near Sun Lakes to Maricopa to 12

miles southeast of Freeman, moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 99 and 172.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 205.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 95 and 158.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale,

Goodyear, Buckeye, Apache Junction, Tolleson, Gila Bend, Laveen,

Cashion and East Mesa.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!