Tucson Mayor Romero says there will be no more paintings or murals moving forward

TUCSON (KVOA) - People took to the streets once again to make their voices heard about painting a thin blue line in front of the Tucson Police Department to show their support for the men in uniform.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero spoke today with News 4 Tucson about the line.

"There will be no access to painting murals on our city streets" is what Romero said about the possibility of the thin blue line.

This comes just a few months after the City of Tucson paid for a Black Lives Matter mural with taxpayer dollars that was displayed in downtown Tucson.

The City of Attorney had the final say on this ruling.