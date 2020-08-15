Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 820 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Kitt Peak, or 16 miles east of Sells, moving west at 20 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sells, Three Points, Topawa, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson,
Vamori, Fresnal, Choulic, Coldfields, Comobabi, Cababi, South
Comobabi, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, Pan Tak, Rincon, Ali Molina and
South Komelik.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.