Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 820 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kitt Peak, or 16 miles east of Sells, moving west at 20 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Three Points, Topawa, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson,

Vamori, Fresnal, Choulic, Coldfields, Comobabi, Cababi, South

Comobabi, Fresnal Canyon, Artesia, Pan Tak, Rincon, Ali Molina and

South Komelik.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.