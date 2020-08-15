Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sonoita, or 18 miles east of Tubac, moving west at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Vail, East Sahuarita, Patagonia,

Sonoita, Elgin, Corona De Tucson, Summit, Tumacacori, Amado, Madera

Canyon and Arivaca Junction.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.