Eegee’s donates $120,000 to local nonprofits

TUCSON (KVOA) - Eegee's sells an annual Charity Coupon Card which raises more than $100,000 for a group of nonprofits in Southern Arizona, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was no different.

Eegee's reports that this year the initiative raised $120,000, which will be split evenly between Literacy Connects, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona and the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

The company said they understand the pandemic has caused nonprofits to struggle and have had to pivot their programs and service delivery to meet new needs.

“We are thrilled that the size of the Coupon Card donation was not negatively affected by the pandemic and that the donations are helping these three charities continue to provide services,” said Eegee’s CEO Ron Petty. “They rely on these funds more than ever, and it’s wonderful to report that the community came out to support them.”

“During COVID-19 we have seen a significant increase in requests for diapers, and we have received many requests from communities that are in dire need of our services,” said Shannon Robert, Diaper Bank CEO. “We will be using the Eegee’s grant funds to support program outreach to severely underserved areas of Arizona.”

According to a press release by the company, the Charity Coupon Card has operated since 1997, and along with Eegee's monthly coin canister program, has donated more than $3 million to the Tucson community.