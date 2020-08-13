UArizona to begin testing thousands of students

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona is getting ready to begin testing thousands of students for COVID-19 as the fall semester approaches.

UArizona President Robert Robbins announced Thursday that more than 1,200 students have already been tested, with only one testing positive for the virus.

More than 5,000 students will be tested Friday before they move into campus dorms.

UArizona officials said students must test negative before they can move in.

Students who test positive for the virus will be moved into an isolated form,

Robbins is asking students who live off campus to get tested at North Rec located at the honors village.