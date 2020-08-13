 Skip to Content

Governor Ducey announced $100M for child care programs, small businesses

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday, that nearly $100 million will be going to child care programs, workers and small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Childcare programs in Arizona that were forced to close when the pandemic hit will receive $88 million from that fund.

The money comes from the CARES ACT, it will help child care businesses reopen and provide their service to working parents.

$10 million will go to struggling small businesses to help pay their rent and mortgage obligations. Officials said there will be a focus on those most in need and who don’t have access to other resources.

In a statement, Gov. Ducey said “these dollars are going where they can have an immediate impact — to help our families and businesses in need of support.”

