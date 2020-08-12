Sunnyside Unified School District launches Mobile Meals

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Sunnyside Unified School District launched its Mobile Meals Distribution program on Wednesday.



Parents and students can visit a designated bus stop on weekdays to receive a school lunch and a breakfast meal for the next morning.



The program is held Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Officials are asking all students to provide their school matric number to receive a meal.



Mobile meals can be picked up at the following locations:



1. S. Masterson Ave & E. Behan St. (SE Corner)

2. S. Fontana Ave & E Delta Rd. (NW Corner)

3. Fairy Duster & Silverweed (Rancho Valencia Rest Area)

4. Old Vail Rd & Country Club (park on Vail Rd)

5. Desert Shadows Park (on Greenway Dr.)

6. Ponderosa & San Xavier Rd at Ramada

7. Santa Clara Ave. and Melridge St.

8. 9776 S. Nogales Hwy (near Family Dollar)

9. San Xavier Education Center

10. Felix and Lansing Strav.



While payments for the meal service will not be taken at the bus stop, the school district has created an online payment option for the meal service.

Parents may use the "MySchoolBucks" application which can be accessed from within the PowerSchool Parent Portal.

