Flood Advisory issued August 12 at 3:08PM MST until August 12 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 0.3 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and Campo Bonito.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bird Canyon, Sutherland Wash, Buehman Canyon, Canada del Oro,

Stratton Wash, San Pedro River, Sabino Creek, Alder Wash, Gibb

Wash and Esperero Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.