Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 3:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 11 at 3:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Kitt Peak, or 16 miles east of Sells, moving north at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be
possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.