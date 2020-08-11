Shortage of student desks replacing toilet paper fiasco

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Parents said it is the toilet paper shortage all over again. Desks and chairs for students are in high demand. That has parents scrambling.

Tara Barrera told News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter, the struggle is real.

"We checked Office Depot, Staples, Target, Walmart, At Home, Homegoods, Wayfair, Amazon. We went through everybody. To find a desk that is reasonably priced, not $300, $400, or $500 for the kids to use, you could not find one. Everything was sold out."

Finally on Saturday, Barrera found a desk at IKEA.

"Actually, I guess I should say we did not get desks, we got tables, computer tables."

But with the pandemic, some stores are doing pick-up only.

"I ended up finding out if you log onto Ikea at midnight, they update their pick up windows. So we were able to get a pick-up window on Saturday for Monday," said Barrera.

Potter went to these three major retail stores, Walmart, Target and OfficeMax.

Walmart told her they are out of stock are not sure when they will get more in.

Target said they are also out of stock. In fact, one of the employees told Potter they have had parents constantly asking about them.

OfficeMax, yup you guessed it. Sold out! But one employee did some digging and found a desk smaller that is on the small side. It could be used for a student. But, there is only one in stock and on sale at the Oro Valley location.

Potter went on Amazon.

A desk with a frozen theme was $45 but it is not the cold that will bother you anyway. The shipping will. Do not expect this in your kingdom until the end of August.

Potter found another desk on Amazon, but you cannot get it until mid-September.

"Something we haven't been able to find yet are chairs. We need chairs for the kids, again, that are not $200," said Barrera.

But this chair is. You can find it on Amazon for $80. However, you will not see it until later next week.

Retail stores do not have any student chairs for desks in stock either.

Employees said your best bet is to check websites constantly throughout the day and maybe you will get lucky.