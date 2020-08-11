Dust Advisory issued August 11 at 7:08PM MST until August 11 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 708 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Estrella to near Maricopa to near Blackwater, moving north at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 158 and 183.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 166.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 43 and 55.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Sun Lakes, Maricopa,

Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall,

Seville, South Mountain Park, Bapchule and Estrella Sailport.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.