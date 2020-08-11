Dust Advisory issued August 11 at 7:08PM MST until August 11 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 708 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near
Estrella to near Maricopa to near Blackwater, moving north at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 30 mph.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 158 and 183.
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 166.
AZ Route 202 between mile markers 43 and 55.
Locations impacted include…
Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Sun Lakes, Maricopa,
Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall,
Seville, South Mountain Park, Bapchule and Estrella Sailport.
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.