Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly trafficking nearly 50 pounds of hard drugs

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson Sector was taken into custody Sunday in connection to a drug trafficking case.

According to officials, Carlos Victor Passapera Pinott was arrested after he was reportedly spotted placing two duffel bags into a vehicle at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after he made a visit to a remote area of the border west of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

After a traffic stop was made on the involved vehicle, law enforcement discovered that the bags contained multiple packages of substances including 21 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, one kilogram of fentanyl and about 350,000 pills of fentanyl.

A search warrant was made at the residence of the 53-year-old Border Patrol agent from Buckeye. The warrant led to the seizure of about $329,000 in U.S. currency in Passapera’s residence. Officials say an additional $40,000 was found in the vehicle Passapera used to travel between the airport and the remote desert area.

The Border Patrol agent assigned to the Ajo station was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in connection to the incident.