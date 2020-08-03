Driving tour at the Biosphere 2

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Biosphere 2 is reopening its doors to the public, but this time you can visit at night and in the comfort of your own vehicle.

Starting Aug. 7. on Fridays and Saturdays the Biosphere 2 will offer evening self-guided driving tours around the grounds where visitors will be guided by a mobile app.

Once visitors enter the space, they will follow a marked course guided by the app on their phones.

Visitors must remain in their vehicles at all times and drive at 10 miles per hour.

The tour takes up to 25 minutes to complete.

Admission is $20 for one vehicle with up to six occupants.

Tickets must be purchased on the Biosphere 2 website.