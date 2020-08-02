Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 819 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Whetstone, or 13 miles south of Benson, moving south at 15 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Whetstone, Huachuca City, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Fort
Huachuca, and Highway 90.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.