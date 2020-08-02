Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 8:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 819 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Whetstone, or 13 miles south of Benson, moving south at 15 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Whetstone, Huachuca City, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Fort

Huachuca, and Highway 90.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.