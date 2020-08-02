Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:55PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 655 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Nogales International Airport, or near Nogales, moving southwest at

15 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport and Kino Springs.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.