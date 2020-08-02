Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:55PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:55PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 655 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Nogales International Airport, or near Nogales, moving southwest at
15 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Nogales International Airport and Kino Springs.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.