At 515 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Huachuca, or near Sierra Vista, moving south at 20 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Fort Huachuca, Ramsey Canyon Preserve and

Coronado National Memorial.