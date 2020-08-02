Flood Advisory issued August 2 at 8:07PM MST until August 2 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 807 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.50 to 1.00

inches of rain has fallen across portions of south central

Santa Cruz county. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding, especially in and near Nogales. Nogales Wash may

experience a quick rise in water within its banks.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Nogales, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park

and Kino Springs.