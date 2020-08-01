Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 8:13PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 8:13PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 812 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Hereford, or 11 miles south of Sierra Vista, moving southwest at 30
mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford, Palominas and Coronado National Memorial.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.