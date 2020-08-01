Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 8:13PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 812 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hereford, or 11 miles south of Sierra Vista, moving southwest at 30

mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Palominas and Coronado National Memorial.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.