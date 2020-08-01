Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 6:39PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 638 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Sells, moving south at 15 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Ali Chukson, No:ligk, Cababi, San Luis – Sells District and

Rincon.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.