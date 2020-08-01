Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 4:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 4:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 448 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Safford, moving south at 15 mph. Additional strong
thunderstorms continue to develop to the north of this storm along
the Graham and Greenlee county line.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional
Airport and Swift Trail Junction.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.