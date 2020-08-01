Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 4:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 448 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles east of Safford, moving south at 15 mph. Additional strong

thunderstorms continue to develop to the north of this storm along

the Graham and Greenlee county line.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport and Swift Trail Junction.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.