Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 3:06PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northeast of Morenci, or 8 miles north of Clifton, moving south
at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Clifton, Morenci, York, Three Way and Guthrie.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.