Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 9:22PM MST until August 1 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 921 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia

Lake State Park, or 11 miles northeast of Nogales, moving west at

40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Nogales International Airport,

Patagonia Lake State Park, Kino Springs, Pena Blanca Lake, Ruby and

Lochiel.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 19 between mile markers 1 and 15.

Route 82 between mile markers 1 and 19.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.