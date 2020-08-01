Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 7:03PM MST until August 1 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 701 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located along Highway 191

near Cochise, or 11 miles south of Willcox. Another severe

thunderstorm was located 2 miles southeast of Dragoon. Both storms

were moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 320 and 334.

Route 191 between mile markers 42 and 66.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.