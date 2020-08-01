Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 6:26PM MST until August 1 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 626 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Willcox, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Willcox.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 335 and 345.

Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 330.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.