Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 6:20PM MST until August 1 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 618 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located along Highway 191

near Cochise, or 10 miles southwest of Willcox, moving south at 5

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Cochise.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 326 and 333.

Route 191 between mile markers 54 and 66.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.