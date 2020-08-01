Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 5:08PM MST until August 1 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 508 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of

San Carlos, or 20 miles east of Christmas, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

San Carlos Reservoir.

This includes Route 70 between mile markers 272 and 280.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.