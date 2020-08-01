Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 4:46PM MST until August 1 at 5:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Eastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 446 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Carlos,

or 20 miles southeast of Globe, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

San Carlos Reservoir.

This includes Route 70 between mile markers 272 and 280.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.