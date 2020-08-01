Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 5:06PM MST until August 1 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 5:06PM MST until August 1 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 700 PM MST.
* At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in Peridot and Highway 70. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Roadway flooding will be possible along Highway 70 near Peridot.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Graham County
Peridot and Highway 70 is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or
ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.