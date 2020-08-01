Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 5:06PM MST until August 1 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 506 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in Peridot and Highway 70. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Roadway flooding will be possible along Highway 70 near Peridot.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Graham County

Peridot and Highway 70 is the most likely place to experience minor

flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.