Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 7:15PM MST until August 1 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 715 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

between 1.00 and 2.50 inches of rain along Highway 191 near

Cochise, and the eastern portions of the Dragoon Mountains.

Rainfall runoff will result in flash flooding of areas that drain

between the Dragoon Mountains and the Willcox Playa. This will

likely impact Highway 191 between Interstate 10 and Pearce.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Cochise.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.