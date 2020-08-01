Excessive Heat Warning issued August 1 at 1:43PM MST until August 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…The cooling trend has started but today temperatures remain

just above hazardous levels with high temperatures peaking as high

as 111 degrees in Pima county. The very gradual cooling trend will

continue going forward, with afternoon temperatures remaining just

below hazardous heat index levels although they will remain hotter

than average.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper

Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South

Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila

River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for

heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities and is cumulative in its effect

on the body.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the

latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local

officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or

ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend significant time

outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion

and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety

and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.