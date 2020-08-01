Excessive Heat Warning issued August 1 at 1:43PM MST until August 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued August 1 at 1:43PM MST until August 1 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…The cooling trend has started but today temperatures remain
just above hazardous levels with high temperatures peaking as high
as 111 degrees in Pima county. The very gradual cooling trend will
continue going forward, with afternoon temperatures remaining just
below hazardous heat index levels although they will remain hotter
than average.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for
heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities and is cumulative in its effect
on the body.
Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend significant time
outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.